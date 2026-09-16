Three classrooms, two teachers, one community: The struggles of Bresuano MA basic school

When torrential rains ripped the roof off the Bresuano MA Basic School block, no one imagined it would take this long to recover. Now, KG 1 through Primary 6 pupils are crammed into three makeshift spaces, taught by just two teachers. This is the story of a community fighting to keep its children learning.

In the heart of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality in the Bono East Region, the children of Bresuano are learning under conditions that would shock many.

Gone is the original school block—destroyed when torrential rains tore off its roof, leaving the structure unusable. In its place, three makeshift spaces now serve as classrooms for pupils from kindergarten 1 & 2 all the way through Primary 6.

But the physical structure is only half the problem.

The school currently operates with just two teachers for the entire pupil population. Each teacher is responsible for four different classes—simultaneously.

Madam Maglos George Witta is one of those two teachers. Every morning, she walks into a single classroom space that houses KG 1, KG 2, Primary 1, and Primary 2 pupils—all at once.

She describes the reality with a mixture of exhaustion and quiet determination.

"When I am teaching one group, the rest are disturbing with noise. It is very difficult to concentrate. But I have to try."

Asked whether she is able to cover the syllabus, her answer is honest and heartbreaking.

"No. I cannot cover the syllabus. We are disadvantaged compared to the city schools. But I am doing my best. I don't want these children to be left behind."

The situation paints a stark picture of educational inequality in rural Ghana—where children are expected to compete with their urban counterparts despite learning in vastly different conditions.

The pupils of Bresuano MA Basic School are not just missing out on a proper classroom. They are missing out on quality instruction, individualized attention, and the foundational learning that shapes a child's academic future.

In a class where a KG pupil and a Primary 2 pupil share the same space, the teacher must constantly divide her attention. The result? Lessons are rushed, distractions are constant, and learning outcomes suffer.

For parents in the community, the frustration is palpable. They watch their children go to school every day, knowing they are not receiving the education they deserve.

There is, however, reason for optimism.

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has begun constructing a six-unit classroom block to replace the destroyed structure. When completed, the new block is expected to ease the congestion and provide a more conducive learning environment.

Masawudu Musah Ayaaba, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Atebubu, says the assembly is committed to addressing the crisis.

"We are constructing a six-unit classroom block to address the problem. Once the project is completed, we will take steps to engage the Ghana Education Service to post more teachers to the school."

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, has also expressed optimism about the project's potential impact.

During an inspection of ongoing development projects in the area, he noted that the completion of the new block would significantly improve basic education for the children of Bresuano.

"When completed, this project will help improve basic education in this area. The children deserve a better environment to learn."

For now, the pupils of Bresuano MA Basic School continue to learn in makeshift spaces. Madam Maglos and her colleague continue to teach four classes each. The noise continues. The syllabus remains uncovered.

And the community waits—hoping that the new block will be completed soon, and that with it will come more teachers, better resources, and a brighter future for their children.

But until then, the children of Bresuano are learning a harsh lesson: that in Ghana, where you are born can determine the quality of education you receive.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.