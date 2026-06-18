2 dead as torrential rains submerge Samreboi

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Samreboi in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region have been left stranded after torrential rainfall caused severe flooding, submerging large parts of the community.
The overflow of the Samre River has forced water into homes, leaving families displaced and struggling to salvage their belongings.
Aerial visuals from the community show the extent of the disaster, with several houses, roads, and farmlands covered by floodwaters.
Residents say the situation remains dire as the river continues to rise, with water still entering homes.
The flooding has so far claimed two lives, a 17-year-old and a child of one year, six months, according to community members.
They are appealing for urgent support from the authorities, including evacuation assistance, relief items, and measures to prevent a recurrence of the flooding.
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