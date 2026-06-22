Over 2,000 displaced as devastating floods wreak havoc in Samreboi

Hundreds of families in Samreboi in the Western Region are struggling to survive after devastating floods displaced more than 2,000 residents, destroyed homes and personal belongings, and brought economic activities in the area to a standstill.

The floods, which followed days of heavy rainfall, have left many residents homeless and dependent on limited relief supplies as they seek support from government and humanitarian organisations.

Victims say they have lost virtually everything and are now facing severe hardship.

One displaced resident, fighting back tears, described the extent of the destruction.

"I don't even know where to go. My only option is to stay with others. Please, I need help. All my belongings are destroyed, including my clothes. Look at the clothes I'm wearing. The government should please come to our aid," the resident appealed.

Another victim said, "the gari and fried fish being shared are too small to satisfy us. We need help."

The flooding has submerged homes, shops and farmlands, disrupting livelihoods and forcing many residents to seek temporary shelter in schools, churches and the homes of relatives.

Local authorities and disaster management officials have begun assessing the extent of the damage, while calls continue to grow for immediate intervention to provide food, clothing, clean water and shelter for affected families.

Speaking during a visit to the community, the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, said the recurring floods were largely due to human activities, particularly illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, environmental degradation caused by illegal mining is increasing the area's vulnerability to flooding and threatening the livelihoods of residents.

"We have to be careful, and if something has to be done, government will always take the lead, but the people themselves must also be part of the solution," he said.

The Minister expressed concern about what he described as growing public indifference towards environmental destruction.

"It has become a norm that when things happen in communities, people look on unconcerned. They don't talk about it and they don't speak against it," he noted.

Reflecting on the area's environmental decline, he added: "Many of you here, growing up, saw how the canal used to be. We used to fish in it, travel on it and enjoy all the benefits it provided. Today, those benefits are disappearing because of our actions."

Residents are now calling on government, corporate organisations and benevolent individuals to come to their aid as they attempt to rebuild their lives following the disaster.

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