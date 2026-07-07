An open letter to the President: The excavators are back…

Floods

After devastating floods hit Samreboi, galamsey activities have reportedly returned. This open letter asks whether Ghana is finally ready to confront the powerful interests behind the menace.

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

In Ghana, we do not usually begin difficult conversations with the difficult part. That would be considered poor upbringing.

If a man travels from Kumasi to his hometown because his uncle has sold the family cocoa farm without consulting anybody, he does not arrive and immediately demand to know where the money is.

No.

He is first given a seat. Water is brought. He drinks—or at least touches the glass respectfully to his lips—and only then do the greetings begin.

How is your health? How is your wife? How are the children? How is the farm?

The same farm, incidentally, that he already knows has been sold.

Everybody knows the visitor did not travel all the way from Kumasi to conduct a census of family wellbeing, but difficult matters must first be escorted into the room by good manners.

Eventually, someone clears his throat.

“Uncle, there is a small matter that has brought us.”

The matter, of course, is never small.

The cocoa farm is gone.

Mr. President, I was raised in that tradition, so permit me to begin properly.

I trust you are well. I trust the family is well. I trust the ministers are well, the task forces are well, the committees are meeting, and all the excavators previously seized in the fight against illegal mining are also resting peacefully wherever government property rests when nobody appears to know exactly where it is.

Now that the greetings are over, Mr. President, there is a small matter that has brought us.

The country is being destroyed.

And Samreboi is becoming a painful symbol of our national refusal to learn.

A devastating flood comes. The Tano and Samre rivers overflow their banks. Homes are submerged, families suffer and lives are disrupted. The community counts its losses while officials visit, cameras roll, interviews are granted and concern is expressed in the appropriate official vocabulary.

Then, while the mud is still drying, the excavators return.

The illegal miners are back.

One must admire our national commitment to consistency.

In some countries, a disaster is treated as a warning. In Ghana, it sometimes appears to be regarded as an intermission. The rivers flood, officials visit and assurances are given. Then the cameras leave, the speeches end, the excavators start their engines, and life returns to abnormal.

I have tried to imagine the conversation between the people of Samreboi and the rivers.

Perhaps the rivers would ask:

“Did you not understand what just happened?”

And perhaps we would reply:

“We understood perfectly. But the gold is still there.”

Mr. President, there comes a point when repeated behaviour can no longer be explained away as foolishness. When the danger is known, the consequences have been witnessed, the warnings have been given and the destruction continues, the matter becomes one of enforcement, deterrence and, ultimately, political will.

The next flood will not read the communiqué from the last one. Water has very little respect for political protocol.

Years ago, when some of us were children, water occupied a different place in our lives. Rivers were not approached with suspicion. Women fetched water in aluminium pans balanced upon their heads. Children played in streams. Fishermen depended upon them, and farmers prayed for rain.

No one asked whether the river was safe.

The river had already answered that question simply by being a river.

Today, a Ghanaian child may look at some of our rivers and reasonably ask whether Milo has entered the water business.

The water is brown, the banks are wounded and somewhere nearby an excavator is working diligently to make the damage permanent.

Our rivers, meanwhile, have no public relations consultants. They cannot issue strongly worded statements, organise demonstrations or call emergency press conferences.

Citizens must therefore speak for them.

And we must speak plainly.

Mr. President, Ghana has heard enough announcements about the fight against galamsey to fill a respectable government archive. We have had task forces, committees, investigations, promises and operations with names powerful enough to frighten an enemy army.

If galamsey could be defeated by vocabulary, Ghana would have the cleanest rivers in the world.

Unfortunately, excavators are not stopped by press conferences.

And an excavator is not a mosquito. It cannot hide behind a curtain.

It moves on roads, consumes fuel, requires operators and produces gold that enters a commercial chain. Somebody owns the machine. Somebody finances the operation. Somebody buys the gold. And somewhere along that chain, there may be somebody powerful enough to make the right telephone call at the right time.

That is where the real fight must go.

The fight against galamsey cannot continue to begin and end with the poorest man standing in the mud while those who finance, facilitate and profit from the destruction sit in air-conditioned offices discussing environmental sustainability.

That arrangement is too convenient.

This is where leadership becomes difficult, Mr. President.

It is easy to confront political opponents. The real test is confronting one's own people: the party financier, the influential businessman, the local power broker and the official whose telephone call makes an enforcement team suddenly lose its GPS signal.

Ghana does not lack laws. We have enough laws to start a wholesale business.

What we have repeatedly lacked is the courage and consistency to apply them to people with important telephone numbers.

Mr. President, Samreboi must become a test case, not another case study.

Find out who owns the machines. Follow the money. Follow the gold. Follow the protection. And somewhere along that journey, follow the telephone calls too.

There is an old village story that comes to mind.

A farmer discovers goats eating his crops and raises the alarm. People gather. A committee is formed to investigate how the goats entered. Another group is asked to assess the damage, while a spokesman assures the farmer that the matter is receiving urgent attention.

Meanwhile, the goats continue eating.

Eventually, the farmer asks the only question that matters:

“Who is removing the goats?”

That is where many Ghanaians now find themselves.

We have heard the concern. We have seen the uniforms, convoys, launches and press briefings.

But the goats are still in the farm.

And some of them, we increasingly suspect, may belong to important people.

Mr. President, rivers do not recognise political parties. Mercury does not distinguish between NDC and NPP. Contaminated water does not ask who voted for whom, and a flood does not pause at the doorstep to inspect a party card.

When a river dies, everybody downstream becomes an opposition party.

History will not remember every press conference, political quarrel or television debate of our time. But it will remember whether Samreboi was treated as a warning or merely as another disaster scene visited by officials, photographed by cameras and forgotten once the mud had dried.

Perhaps one day, a child will stand beside the Tano River and ask:

“Did they know what was happening?”

The truthful answer will be yes.

The more dangerous question will be:

“If they knew, why did they allow it to continue?”

Mr. President, Ghana has expressed enough concern to fill the Tano River, if only concern were water.

What we need now are consequences.

The rivers cannot vote. The forests cannot campaign. The land cannot donate to political parties.

And the Tano River, despite its recent dramatic press conference in Samreboi, still does not have a seat at the Cabinet table.

Mr. President, the excavators are back.

The country is watching.

And this time, speeches will not be enough.

Jimmy Aglah

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.