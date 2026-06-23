NADMO appeals to Ibrahim Mahama to dredge rivers as flooding worsens in Samreboi

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality has appealed to businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, to assist in dredging the Tano and Samre rivers to help curb the persistent flooding affecting communities in the area.

The appeal follows devastating floods that struck parts of Samreboi and Asankragwa after heavy rainfall caused the Samre and Tano rivers to overflow.

The flooding, which was confirmed by NADMO on June 19, reportedly led to the collapse of more than 24 buildings, displaced numerous residents and destroyed property across several communities.

Providing an update on Monday, June 22, the Deputy Municipal Director of NADMO, Christopher Bevel, said the situation remains critical as floodwaters continue to affect more residents, placing increasing pressure on temporary shelters and relief centres established for victims.

“The flood started Sunday, June 14. But it keeps on increasing. Initially, we allocated those victims to places like schools and then churches. And we had five places, which were Aboifie School, Aboifie Catholic Church, Aboifie Deba Centre, and the Aboifie Methodist Church. But it keeps on increasing. So the allocated places have also increased,” he said.

Mr Bevel explained that additional displaced residents have now been accommodated in churches and private homes in nearby communities. He recalled the intervention by Engineers and Planners in addressing flooding caused by the Odo River and appealed for similar assistance.

“Now we have also sent some of the community people to Pentecost Church, Catholic Church, that’s Nyambekyere and Bekwai, and some individual houses. The Odo River also flooded. And it was our Honourable Brother, our Honourable Father, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners Company, who helped them to dredge the water."

"So on behalf of NADMO and the community, including Ghana as a nation, we are pleading that Honourable Ibrahim Mahama will help us with his machine so that the water or the river can be dredged,” he said.

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