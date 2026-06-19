Buildings collapse as floods ravage Samreboi, Asankragwa

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that more than 24 buildings have collapsed following severe flooding that swept through parts of Samreboi and Asankragwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.
The floods, triggered by the overflow of the Samre and Tano rivers after heavy rainfall, inundated several communities, displaced residents and caused extensive destruction to homes and property.
Municipal Director of NADMO, Elvis Koffie, told Accra-based Citi News that although the damage is significant, no fatalities have been recorded.
According to him, the heavy rains caused both rivers to burst their banks, sending floodwaters into low-lying communities and leaving many families stranded.
Mr. Koffie said authorities have relocated affected residents to safe shelters while emergency assessments and response efforts continue.
"We have a safe place for them which they are currently living with their families," he said.
He added that NADMO is working closely with the Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to provide relief and support to victims while assessing the full extent of the destruction.
The organisation has also intensified monitoring of the affected areas as emergency operations continue.
Residents have appealed for urgent government assistance, including food, bedding and other relief items, while calling for long-term measures to address the recurring flooding caused by the Samre and Tano rivers.
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