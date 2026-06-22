All displaced Samreboi flood victims have been given shelter, food – Western Regional Minister

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has assured that all residents displaced by the recent floods in Samreboi are receiving shelter, food and other forms of relief support, contrary to impressions that many victims have been left without assistance.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News on Monday, June 22, Mr Nelson said every person recorded as having been affected by the disaster is being catered for through a coordinated response involving the district assembly, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other stakeholders.

"Let me correct the impression that many are without food or shelter. I returned from there only last week and all of them have been given places, temporary shelters to rest for now and food and other support," he stated.

Asked whether the support covered all 2,000 displaced persons, the Minister responded: "Everyone who has been recorded as having been affected by the flood is being taken care of."

The floods displaced more than 2,000 residents, submerged homes and destroyed personal belongings, forcing many families to seek refuge in temporary accommodation.

According to the Minister, relief efforts remain ongoing, with authorities continuing to supply essential items to affected residents.

"As of yesterday, the assembly had plans to send some additional items to support them," he said.

Mr Nelson disclosed that mattresses, bedding and food items have already been distributed, while more supplies are being mobilised to improve living conditions for victims.

"Yesterday we sent some mattresses. Of course, they have to be fed, so some food items and all the things that they will need," he explained.

He added that some displaced residents are currently being housed in churches and classrooms, while a new temporary shelter with access to basic social amenities is being prepared to accommodate more victims.

The Minister acknowledged that many residents had lost virtually all their possessions in the floods, making it difficult to meet every need immediately.

"Definitely, with some houses submerged, individuals have lost everything. They couldn't pick anything, including clothing. Those items are going to flow in," he said.

"We are still in the process of delivering more relief items. Yesterday I was there with the regional director of NADMO taking stock of all the things they will need going forward, and we are working very hard to ensure these are supplied to help them live as comfortably as they can," he added.

Addressing the causes of the flooding, the Western Regional Minister reiterated concerns over illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, describing it as a major contributor to environmental degradation and flooding in the area.

He noted that government efforts to combat illegal mining are ongoing, with security personnel deployed to monitor affected communities and prevent further destruction of water bodies and drainage systems.

The Minister said long-term solutions would require both government intervention and community participation to protect the environment and reduce the risk of future flooding disasters.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.