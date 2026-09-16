Fuel prices will continue to surge – COPEC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has warned that fuel prices will continue to rise as global demand and other cost pressures persist.
According to him, Ghana has not yet reached the end of the current fuel price pressures, despite interventions introduced to cushion consumers from the impact of rising diesel prices.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, September 16, Mr Amoah said the situation could worsen as demand for diesel increases during the winter season, adding that fuel prices could remain elevated even if current geopolitical tensions ease.
“Prices will continue to go up. The only unfortunate bit is that at this point, we are also going to have to deal with the premiums, the increased premiums, the logistics costs that continue to be high,” he said.
He explained that while geopolitical developments have contributed to the recent increases, seasonal demand and higher premiums and logistics costs could continue to push prices upward.
Mr Amoah also called for greater reliance on local refining, arguing that domestic refineries could help reduce some of the costs associated with importing refined petroleum products.
He said local refining could "eliminate some of the additional costs incurred when refined petroleum products are imported at higher premiums."
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