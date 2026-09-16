2027 AFCONQ: Amad, Adingra set to miss Ghana clash

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will miss Côte d’Ivoire’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana due to injury.

Côte d’Ivoire head coach Hervé Renard has named his squad for the September international window, with the list featuring a number of high-profile absentees.

The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season after suffering a muscle injury during pre-season.

Diallo is one of several notable absentees from the Ivorian squad, with defenders Wilfried Singo and Simon Adingra also ruled out of the upcoming international window through injury.

Côte d’Ivoire are scheduled to face Ghana and Somalia in their AFCON 2027 qualifiers before rounding off the window with an international friendly against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.