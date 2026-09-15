Police to fully roll out automated traffic enforcement from October 1

The Ghana Police Service has announced the full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, effective October 1, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Police Service through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) on September 15, the initiative forms part of efforts to address indiscipline on Ghana’s roads and improve compliance with road traffic laws and regulations.

Under TRAFFITECH-GH, cameras and Personal Data Assistant (PDA) devices will be used to detect traffic offences and support the enforcement of road traffic regulations. Drivers who commit offences will receive electronic notices via SMS specifying the offence committed and providing relevant details.

The Police Service explained that detected traffic violations will be reviewed before Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) are issued to vehicle owners or drivers. The electronic notice will specify the offence committed and the prescribed fine.

The Service has therefore urged motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to strictly comply with road traffic regulations and support the implementation of the automated enforcement programme.

The Police said the initiative is intended to promote safer roads and contribute to reducing road traffic crashes and casualties across the country.

Motorists are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the requirements of TRAFFITECH-GH ahead of its full implementation on October 1, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.