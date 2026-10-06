Be lovers of the environment – Archbishop Kwofie calls for stronger fight against environmental injustice

Caption: L-R (Parish Priest of St. Francis of Assisi, Rev. Fr. Col Francis Agyeman, Archbishop Bonaventure Kwofie and his Secretary Rev. Fr. Gerald Owusu Amankwatsea)

The Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, has urged members of the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Community at Tseaddo to actively defend the environment and oppose practices that destroy the country’s natural resources.

He said the environmental destruction witnessed across Ghana, including the pollution of water bodies and degradation of arable land, poses serious risks to human life and should concern everyone, particularly those who identify with St Francis of Assisi.

Archbishop Kwofie made the call during his homily when he paid a pastoral visit to the community, where he also confirmed 24 people into the Catholic faith.

Reflecting on the life of St Francis, the Archbishop said the saint’s deep respect for creation should serve as a model for Christians at a time when Ghana continues to grapple with environmental degradation, including the effects of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

“You know about Francis, his care for creation and his care for the environment. He loved the created order. Creation was our God’s masterpiece of art,” he said.

Caption: The Community’s Chairperson Emmanuel Ani Acquah said the community’s eight-year journey had been sustained by the sacrifices of members, priests and its host family.

He referred to St Francis’ Canticle of the Sun, in which the saint describes the earth as mother, the sun as brother and the moon as sister, to illustrate the spiritual connection between humanity and creation.

According to Archbishop Kwofie, the destruction of the environment has consequences that extend beyond the loss of natural resources, particularly when polluted water and degraded farmlands affect what people consume and how they live.

Caption: L-R (Parish Priest of St. Francis of Assisi, Rev. Fr. Col Francis Agyeman, Archbishop Bonaventure Kwofie and his Secretary Rev. Fr. Gerald Owusu Amankwatsea)

“Our environment in this country is constantly under attack. Our water bodies are polluted, our arable lands are being destroyed, and we live under constant health risks from what we consume,” he said.

Archbishop Kwofie further urged members of the St Francis community to see environmental protection as part of their Christian responsibility.

“If you attend the Church of Saint Francis of Assisi, you want to be a lover of the environment. You stand against injustice done to the environment,” he told the congregation.

He stressed that commitment to the Christian faith must also translate into action, urging the faithful to embrace generosity and support efforts that benefit their community.

“Following Jesus is not easy. It is not a part-time job. To be His disciple is to follow Him wholly and entirely. It is demanding and requires total commitment,” he said.

The Archbishop’s call comes as the St Francis community itself works to secure land for a permanent place of worship after years of relying on temporary structures.

Caption: The Community’s Chairperson Emmanuel Ani Acquah said the community’s eight-year journey had been sustained by the sacrifices of members, priests and its host family.

The community’s chairperson, Emmanuel Ani Acquah, told the Archbishop that its eight-year journey had been sustained by the sacrifices of members, priests and a host family that had provided support to the church.

He said the lack of a permanent structure had created difficulties, particularly during the rainy season.

“Worshipping under canopies leaves us at the mercy of the weather. During this year’s rainy season, we missed Sunday Mass for three consecutive weeks,” Mr Acquah said.

He described the Archbishop’s visit as an important milestone but stressed that the community still had work to do.

“Today may feel like a climax, but it is far from it. It is only the beginning of our journey to acquire land and build our church in this community we all love,” he said.

Mr Acquah thanked Archbishop Kwofie for the pastoral visit, describing his presence as a sign that the community’s prayers and efforts had been recognised.

In concluding his homily, the Archbishop encouraged the faithful to respond to life’s challenges with prayer and trust rather than fear.

He urged them to allow truth, honour, purity and justice to guide their conduct while rejecting false

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