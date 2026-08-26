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Ayitey Powers remanded for one week over alleged threat against NSA boss

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  26 August 2026 10:58am
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Former Ghanaian boxer Michael Ayitey Okai, popularly known as Ayitey Powers, has been remanded into police custody for one week by the Dansoman Circuit Court over an alleged death threat against National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Ayitey Powers appeared before the court on Tuesday, August 25, a day after he was arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command.

He is expected to reappear on September 2, 2026, as police investigations into the alleged threat continue.

The former boxer reportedly reported himself to the police after receiving an invitation from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters over a video circulating on social media in which he was allegedly seen threatening Mr Ampofo Ankrah.

He was subsequently arrested, detained and processed for court following a call by the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) for his arrest and prosecution.

The GBIMC described the alleged conduct as unacceptable and called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

The committee has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against Ayitey Powers, which could have further implications for his standing within the boxing fraternity.

The police have meanwhile urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information as investigations into the alleged threat continue.

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