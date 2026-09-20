This government should expect scrutiny – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the government must be prepared to face sustained scrutiny over its policies, spending and development promises.

He has urged journalists to hold ministers accountable, examine public expenditure and track government commitments to determine whether they are being delivered.

“This government should expect scrutiny. Ministers should answer legitimate questions. Public expenditure should be examined. The promises we made to Ghanaians should be checked against what we deliver,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah said.

He was speaking at the 4th Bono Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards in Sunyani.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah said journalists in the Bono Region, in particular, should closely monitor public projects and maintain detailed records of government investments.

“There are billions of cedis of public investments underway in Bono today. I would encourage journalists in this region to keep the records,” he said.

He urged journalists to establish the cost, contractor, timelines and terms of major projects and return to assess whether they had been completed and whether citizens received value for money.

“Five years from now, it should be possible for somebody to go into the archives of the media in Bono and reconstruct what happened to the major development commitments being made today,” he said.

According to him, journalism should not end with reporting government announcements but should also provide an accurate record against which public officials can be held accountable.

He also urged politicians to provide journalists with the information required for accurate reporting and not regard difficult questions as hostility.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah further called for improved working conditions and greater institutional support for journalists, saying media organisations must have the resources to employ and retain competent professionals, investigate stories and maintain strong regional newsrooms.

“We should equally be concerned about the conditions under which journalists work,” he said.

He said better conditions would help journalists perform their watchdog role effectively and build sustainable careers without becoming financially dependent on politicians, businesses and institutions they cover.

“If we want high professional standards, the sustainability of serious journalism deserves attention as well,” he added.

The awards were held on the theme, “Ethics, Integrity, and Impactful Journalism, Essential Ingredients for Societal Transformation.”

Read Also: Asiedu Nketiah urges better working conditions for journalists

The guest speaker, Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Prof Elvis Asare-Bediako, urged journalists to uphold the principles of ethics, integrity and accuracy.

He described journalism as a form of leadership capable of influencing public thought, shaping civic behaviour and inspiring collective action.

“It is leadership exercised not through political office or corporate authority, but through the power of words, the courage of truth, and the responsibility of influence,” he said.

Prof Asare-Bediako urged journalists to verify facts and sources before publication, warning that misinformation could undermine public trust.

“In a world where misinformation spreads faster than truth, accuracy is the bedrock of trust, and trust is the foundation of transformation,” he said.

He also encouraged journalists to resist sensationalism and prioritise public interest, fairness and balance.

Joy News correspondent for the Bono Region, Precious Semevoh, was adjudged the Best Journalist in Climate Change and Green Transition Reporting.

The overall Bono Regional Best Journalist of the Year 2025 award went to Lawrence Yeboah Gyan of Wisdom FM for his work in children’s advocacy, health and medical care.

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