Ghanaian smock showcased at Lesotho Tourism Summit

A traditional Northern Ghanaian smock has been presented to Lesotho’s tourism minister as part of efforts to promote Ghanaian culture and strengthen African ties.

A Ghanaian delegation from Kacstone Records and the Sister Kingdom Network presented the smock to Lesotho’s Minister for Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mputi Steven Mputi, during the Lesotho Tourism Pitso in Maseru.

The two-day tourism summit, held from 16 to 17 September, brought together tourism and cultural stakeholders from Lesotho and other African countries to discuss opportunities to promote tourism, cultural exchange and collaboration across the continent.

The presentation of the smock highlighted the rich cultural identity of Northern Ghana and formed part of efforts to use culture and heritage to promote tourism and strengthen African connections.

The Ghanaian delegation included Kacstone Records’ Managing Director, Wenawome Aborah Duriyem, Sister Kingdom Network Supreme Leader, Ambassador Dr Tengol K. Kplemani, and Kacstone Records’ Public Relations Officer, Alexander Naaga Bombande.

Mr Duriyem also used the summit to call for stronger youth participation, cultural exchange and cross-border collaboration to promote African tourism.

The participation of Kacstone Records and the Sister Kingdom Network in the summit is part of broader efforts to promote African cultural heritage and create stronger tourism and cultural partnerships across the continent.

Lesotho says it is open to foreign investment in its fast-rising tourism industry, with key industry players pledging support for the sector to position the country as a major tourist destination.

The Basotho Minister for Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mputi Steven Mputi, said Lesotho has a unique tourism ecosystem.

“Lesotho is the only country in Africa that snows, and is the highest point on earth above sea level, with high-rise mountains for adventure tourism, cultural heritage and warmth of the authenticity of the Basotho people.”

For her part, the Principal Secretary for the Lesotho Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mrs Mantiti Khabo, expressed optimism about the country’s tourism prospects, describing the sector as unique and fast-rising.

“We have a beautiful country, with attractive mountains good for adventure tourism, a rich culture and hospitable people.”

Mrs Khabo also welcomed the participation of delegations from Ghana and other African countries, including Mozambique, saying their presence demonstrated the willingness of Africans to work together for the development of tourism, arts and culture.

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