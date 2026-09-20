Volta Region described as cleanest so far in Parliament’s nationwide sanitation monitoring

Audio By Carbonatix
The Volta Region has been described as having the cleanest sanitation outlook so far in Parliament’s ongoing nationwide monitoring of sanitation conditions.
Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, John Oti Bless, said the Committee was impressed by the state of sanitation in the region following its assessment.
Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Mensah, he said the Volta Region had so far recorded the most positive sanitation outlook among the areas visited by the Committee.
“We are impressed with the status of sanitation outlook in the Volta Region. It's the cleanest region. There's no doubt about that.”
The Committee has been touring various parts of the country to assess sanitation conditions, inspect waste management practices and engage local stakeholders on measures to address Ghana’s sanitation challenges.
Mr Oti Bless said the exercise is intended to give Parliament a broader picture of the country’s sanitation situation while encouraging local authorities and residents to improve waste management practices.
The Committee is scheduled to continue the exercise in other parts of the country.
“Next two weeks we are going to Central and Western Regions. After that we'll go to Bono and Bono East. Then we'll go to Ashanti and Eastern Region,” he said.
Beyond monitoring conditions on the ground, the Committee is calling for stronger public education on responsible waste disposal.
It says residents need to better understand the consequences of indiscriminate disposal and their role in keeping communities clean.
The Committee is also seeking greater support from the media to sustain public education and keep sanitation issues in the national conversation.
According to the Committee, continued collaboration among government, local authorities, private-sector waste operators, the media and residents will be necessary to improve sanitation and achieve cleaner communities across Ghana.
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