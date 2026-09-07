Volta Region to get cancer research and treatment centre under CEANA

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Cancer Research and Treatment Centre in the Volta Region with the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho.

The announcement was made by the President of CEANA, Mr William Edem Kumah, at the 2026 CEANA Conference in Maryland, USA. The proposed centre is expected to combine cancer research, diagnosis and treatment with medical training and research. Plans for the facility include advanced medical equipment such as a Linear Accelerator (LINAC), which is used in the treatment of cancer.

The proposed centre is expected to serve patients in Ghana, particularly, Volta Region while supporting cancer research and professional training for Ghana and the wider West African sub-region. Its proposed focus on both treatment and research is intended to strengthen the capacity available for cancer care in the region.

Member of the Council of State representing the Volta Region, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, welcomed the proposal, noting that it followed discussions he had held with Mr Kumah before the conference.

Mr Kumah had paid a courtesy call on the Council of State Member ahead of the conference, during which they discussed the possibility of CEANA working with UHAS to establish a centre focused on cancer research and the treatment of diseases affecting the people of the region. Kwamigah-Atokple said he was therefore pleased to see the proposal presented at the conference as a major project for CEANA.

The Council of State Member said the proposed centre also demonstrated the potential contribution of the Ewe diaspora to development in Ghana. He noted that the Ewe community in North America included doctors, researchers, academics, engineers, businessmen and women and other professionals whose expertise and international networks could be connected to institutions and development needs in Ghana.

He said the contribution of the diaspora should not be limited to remittances or support for individual families. There was also an opportunity to direct knowledge, professional expertise and resources towards institutions that could address major challenges and serve communities over a longer period.

The proposed cancer centre, he said, provided a practical example of how this could be achieved. Its development would bring together the resources and expertise of the diaspora with the academic and professional capacity of UHAS and the healthcare needs of the people.

UHAS, located in Ho, provides an important academic base for the proposed centre. The university has developed programmes in health education, research and professional training, including work in oncology. Its involvement could provide the academic and research foundation required for a facility focused on cancer care and research.

Kwamigah-Atokple said the Volta Region have the institutions, professionals and human resources needed to support major health projects. He expressed his readiness, as the Member of the Council of State representing the region, to support the necessary engagements towards the development of the proposed centre.

He said the project, if successfully developed, could strengthen cancer research and treatment in the Volta Region while providing services and opportunities for patients, researchers and health professionals from across Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

The announcement at the CEANA conference has placed the proposed cancer centre among the major projects being considered by the Ewe diaspora for the development of the Volta Region. Further discussions are expected to focus on the technical, institutional and financial requirements for establishing the facility and defining its role within Ghana's health system.

For Kwamigah-Atokple, the proposed centre demonstrates the value of connecting the expertise and resources of the diaspora with the needs of communities in Ghana. He said its successful development would strengthen cancer research and treatment in the Volta Region and provide an important institution for Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

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