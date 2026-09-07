Diaspora must go beyond remittances and invest expertise in Ghana’s development – Kwamigah-Atokple

Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

A member of the Council of State, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has urged Ghanaians living abroad to expand their contribution to national development beyond sending money to relatives.

He said the Ghanaian diaspora possesses valuable knowledge, professional expertise, technology and international networks that could help strengthen institutions, create businesses and generate employment in Ghana.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple made the call while addressing the 2026 conference of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) in Maryland, United States.

He acknowledged the important role of remittances in supporting families, paying school fees, constructing homes and providing assistance during difficult periods.

However, he said the diaspora’s potential contribution to Ghana’s development extended far beyond financial transfers.

“The people gathered in this room represent an enormous pool of knowledge, professional experience, relationships and expertise,” he said.

He noted that Ghanaians in North America included doctors, academics, engineers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, researchers, financial professionals and technology experts whose skills could contribute significantly to development at home.

According to him, many diaspora professionals also work with institutions that possess knowledge, technologies and operational systems that could strengthen their counterparts in Ghana.

“The real opportunity, therefore, is to create stronger connections between the capabilities of our people abroad and the needs of our people at home,” he said.

Building bridges between diaspora and Ghana

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple called for practical mechanisms to enable diaspora professionals to share their expertise with Ghanaian institutions without necessarily relocating permanently.

He also encouraged CEANA to help connect credible investors with well-prepared projects in Ghana, particularly in the Volta Region, while facilitating partnerships between North American and Ghanaian universities, hospitals and research institutions.

“If a successful entrepreneur has experience that could help a young businessperson at home, there should be a mechanism for mentorship and scale-up support,” he said.

He stressed that investments should create jobs, transfer skills, introduce technology, develop local suppliers and open new markets for Ghanaian businesses.

The Council of State member identified agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare and technology as sectors with significant investment potential in the Volta Region.

He cited the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) as an institution that provided a strong foundation for health education and research but needed greater access to capital, expertise, technology and international partnerships.

‘The young person needs an opportunity’

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said the ultimate measure of diaspora engagement should be the tangible opportunities created for people and communities in Ghana.

“The young person in Anloga, Ho, Keta, Kpando, Aflao, Abutia or anywhere else in the Volta Region does not need another speech telling them that Ghana has potential. That young person needs an opportunity,” he said.

He challenged members of the diaspora to consider how their knowledge, relationships and access to institutions abroad could be used to create opportunities at home.

“We can live here and still build there. We can succeed here and still create opportunities there. We can use our relationships here to open doors there,” he said.

He said CEANA’s impact should ultimately be measured by the partnerships, investments, businesses, mentorship opportunities and sustainable projects emerging from its activities rather than the number of speeches delivered at its conferences.

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