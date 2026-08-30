Remittances drop marginally year-on-year to US$3.65bn in half-year 2026

Dr. Johnson Asiama

Private remittance inflows drop marginally to US$3.65 billion in the first half of 2026, a little below the US$3.93 billion recorded in the first half of 2025, the July 2026 Monetary Policy Report has revealed.

According to the Bank of Ghana, net income payments to non-residents totaled US$2.88 billion, up from US$2.27 billion in the same period last year, driven by higher interest, profit, and dividend payments.

Also, the capital account recorded net transfers of US$94.07 million, driven primarily by project grants. Consequently, the surpluses in the current and capital accounts totalled US$5.20 billion, thereby maintaining the country’s net lending position with the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the financial account recorded a higher net acquisition of financial assets of US$4.90 billion in the first half of the year, up from US$4.27 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Direct investment inflows totalled US$1.07 billion in the review period, compared with US$906.9 million in the same period of 2025, reflecting higher reinvested earnings.

“Other investments” recorded net outflows of US$8.02 billion, largely reflecting increased accumulation of foreign financial assets by commercial banks and the private sector.

The currency and deposits held abroad rose to US$5.26 billion, well above the US$716.6 million recorded in the comparable period last year.

In addition, residents reduced their loan liabilities to non-residents by US$1.97 billion and extended US$793.1 million in trade credit and advances during the review period.

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