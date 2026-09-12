Banking and Finance

Systemic vulnerabilities within banking industry remain broadly subdued- BoG

Source: Joy Business  
  12 September 2026 2:26pm
Dr. Johnson Asiama
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The Bank of Ghana has disclosed that its macroprudential assessment at the end of June 2026 showed that systemic vulnerabilities within Ghana's banking industry remain broadly subdued.

According to its July 2026 Monetary Policy Report (MPR), macro-financial risks have continued to moderate amid improving macroeconomic conditions, declining sovereign risk perceptions, and strengthening investor confidence.

It, however, stated that the credit-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) gap remains negative but is gradually improving, signalling a recovery in private-sector credit growth while indicating limited risks from excessive leverage.

It mentioned that the banking sector continues to exhibit strong capitalisation, liquidity, profitability, and strong asset quality, with contagion risks remaining well-contained.

Notwithstanding these favourable developments, downside risks arising from geopolitical tensions and potential external shocks warrant continued vigilance.

It promised to continue to support sustained macroeconomic stability, enhance supervisory discipline, and promote prudent risk management practices to safeguard financial stability while supporting sustainable economic growth.

The financial soundness indicators in the first-half of 2026 generally strengthened during the review period, with the Sector’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) improving year-on-year, supported by recapitalisation efforts and sustained profitability across the industry.

Although the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declined, the Bank of Ghana said the underlying asset quality risks remain and continue to pose a potential challenge to the sector.

Overall, the banking sector’s outlook remains favourable, underpinned by strong capitalisation, sustained profitability, and a resilient financial position that enhances its ability to withstand emerging risks and support economic activity.

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