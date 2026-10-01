Audio By Carbonatix
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has announced that it has secured an additional 5.0% stake in Societe Generale Ghana.
The development now brings SSNIT's total holding in the bank to 24.36%, from 19.36.
In a statement issued today, SSNIT said the development follows the completion of the acquisition of Societe Generale Group’s 60.22% controlling stake in the bank by Attijariwafa Bank and SSNIT.
It explained that the “Trust appreciates the support of the Government of Ghana, particularly the Minister responsible for Finance, who was instrumental in securing the additional stake and completing the transaction”.
“The deal enhances the Trust’s position to safeguard and grow contributors’ retirement assets while supporting the long-term development and stability of the Bank”, it added.
SSNIT continued that “The transaction also advances greater Ghanaian participation in the banking sector by increasing local ownership in a major financial institution”.
“This reflects the importance of ensuring that Ghanaian workers, pensioners and institutions benefit more directly from the growth and performance of the country’s financial sector”, SSNIT added.
The Trust commended Attijariwafa Bank for its cooperation throughout the transaction and acknowledged the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission for their regulatory oversight.
Latest Stories
-
Daily Insight for CEOs series
5 minutes
-
Government moves to make public institutions buy from Ghanaian farmers
9 minutes
-
Diesel price to remain below GH¢20 per litre in October after government intervention – NPA
13 minutes
-
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah suspended as NSA Director-General amid World Cup visa controversy
18 minutes
-
SSNIT increases stake in Societe Generale Ghana to 24.36%
33 minutes
-
Africa cannot rely on government budgets alone to finance climate ambitions – Deputy Finance Minister
53 minutes
-
COMAC gives Finance Ministry 14 days to suspend implementation of Section 136 of Customs Act
53 minutes
-
WhatsApp introduces optional parental controls for teenagers
56 minutes
-
Afoko could help Bawumia pursue ‘clean break’ ahead of 2028 – Dr Amakye-Boateng
57 minutes
-
Global Capacity Hub conference connects Ghanaian businesses to technology, investment opportunities in London
1 hour
-
Overcharge passengers and face sanctions, GPRTU warns drivers
1 hour
-
Government seeks $165m to complete operational phase of Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal
1 hour
-
‘Show us the evidence’ – Upper West teachers demand proof of arrears payments
1 hour
-
GH¢1 D-Levy suspension will offer relief to fuel consumers – COPEC
1 hour
-
Youth Olympic Games in Africa: policy, regulation, and perspectives on shaping youth lives
2 hours