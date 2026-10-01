Chipper Cash secures SEC sandbox approval, advancing its ambitions in Ghana

Chipper Cash has received approval to participate in Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulatory sandbox, marking a new milestone in its virtual and digital brokerage ambitions in the country.

The sandbox allows participating companies to test certain products and services via partnerships in a controlled environment under the Commission’s supervision.

Chipper Cash is a financial technology company that provides brokerage services and helps customers access financial services through its virtual bank card product. Its interest in virtual and digital brokerage business builds on a broader focus on making financial and investment services more accessible through digital technology.

For Chipper, the milestone creates an opportunity to bring its ambitions via a partnership into a structured testing environment, where ideas can be evaluated and refined through practical experience and regulatory engagement.

Participation represents an opportunity to explore how the sandbox approval can support new ways of accessing digital financial markets. Its broader interests include digital asset trading and brokerage through digital financial platforms.

The company’s approach centers on making emerging financial technologies easier to understand, with customer education, clear product information and appropriate safeguards supporting the development process.

“We see opportunities for digital investment instruments to expand how people engage with financial services,” said Dion Jon Taylor Samson, MD. “Participating in the sandbox gives us a structured opportunity to explore those possibilities and also learn from testing. We plan to engage with the SEC and share and fine tune our findings until they are satisfactory.”

Ghana’s SEC sandbox gives the SEC a framework for assessing emerging products and business models, with findings from the pilot process helping inform the development of the country’s regulatory framework.

Chipper intends to use its participation to evaluate its proposed services, better understand customer needs and refine the technology and controls supporting the pilot. The company plans to work closely with the Commission throughout the process, sharing findings and incorporating regulatory feedback as testing progresses.

Further details about the pilot will be shared as testing plans are finalized.

For Chipper, this marks an exciting next chapter in Ghana: an opportunity to build on its experience in digital financial services and help shape how customers engage with emerging investment brokerage via virtual technologies. The company looks forward to bringing that ambition into the sandbox and contributing to the next phase of Ghana’s digital financial development.

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