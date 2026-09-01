One Africa Securities secures landmark admission into BoG, SEC’s regulatory sandboxes

One Africa Securities Limited has been admitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Ghana’s Virtual Asset Sandbox, building on its earlier admission to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Regulatory Sandbox in January 2026. The dual sandbox participation marks an important milestone in One Africa Securities’ efforts to explore the responsible application of emerging technology within Ghana’s financial markets, with a broader ambition to expand access to investment opportunities across Africa.

Under the SEC Virtual Asset Sandbox, One Africa Securities has been admitted to explore asset tokenisation, bonds within a controlled regulatory environment.

Separately, One Africa Securities was one of six entities admitted to the Bank of Ghana Regulatory Sandbox in January 2026 to tokenize treasury bills, bonds and commodities. Through the programme, participating institutions are contributing to the validation of proposed regulatory frameworks around the exchange, custody, administration and issuance of virtual assets.

Together, the programmes provide One Africa Securities with an opportunity to contribute practical market insights as Ghana’s regulators develop frameworks for virtual assets and tokenised financial products.

“This is an important milestone for One Africa Securities Limited and reflects our commitment to responsible financial innovation,” said Edward Illiasu, Group Head of Fixed Income and Director, One Africa Securities Limited. “Our participation in these regulatory sandboxes allows us to explore how technology can enhance financial markets while ensuring that innovation develops alongside regulation, trust and investor protection.”

Building more accessible financial markets

Tokenisation is increasingly being explored as a way to make the issuance, administration and accessibility of traditional financial assets more efficient. Globally, major financial institutions are also exploring its potential. J.P. Morgan, through its Kinexys platform, has developed infrastructure supporting tokenised assets, while BlackRock has expanded its participation in tokenised investment products and blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure.

“Technology should ultimately solve a real problem,” said Norbert Dziwornu, Group Head of Innovation, One Africa Markets. “For us, that means reducing friction, improving the investment experience and enabling more people to participate in financial markets. We are starting from Ghana, but we are building with the wider African opportunity in mind. Our approach is to innovate alongside regulation, not ahead of it.”

Looking ahead – ChainOA

As One Africa Securities advances its work in digital finance, the public can also look forward to the launch of ChainOA (Chain One Africa), it’s new digital investment platform designed to make access to real-world investment opportunities simpler, more seamless and accessible to millions of Africans, starting with Ghana.

Through ChainOA, users will be able to access investment opportunities across Treasury bills, bonds and commodities from accessible investment amounts, all through a seamless digital experience designed for the modern African investor. With its launch across major app stores expected in September, ChainOA represents the next step in One Africa Securities' mission to break down traditional barriers to investing starting in Ghana and building for Africa.

One Africa Securities Limited

One Africa Securities Limited is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is an authorised Primary Dealer and Bond Market Specialist in Ghana’s government securities market.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.