SEC woos diaspora investors as Ghana Stock Exchange records strong performance

Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is ramping up efforts to attract diaspora and foreign investment into the country’s capital markets amid claims that the Ghana Stock Exchange remains one of the best-performing exchanges in Africa.

A delegation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana, led by Deputy Director-General Mensah Thompson, held discussions with Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, on expanding investment opportunities and strengthening economic partnerships between Ghana and investors abroad.

The meeting focused on leveraging the improved performance of Ghana’s economy and capital markets to encourage more participation from Ghanaians living abroad and international investors.

Speaking during the engagement, Mr. Thompson described the Ghana Stock Exchange as one of the continent’s strongest-performing exchanges, citing improving macroeconomic conditions as a key driver.

“The Ghana Stock Exchange was the best in Africa in 2024, and even within the first quarter of this year, the exchange remains the best performing in Africa,” he said.

According to him, easing inflationary pressures and declining interest rates are creating a more attractive environment for investors seeking stronger returns through equities and other securities.

“This is the best time to invest in Ghana, where we can now get stronger returns through the capital markets, stock markets and other securities,” he added.

Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith welcomed the engagement and stressed the importance of connecting wealthy diaspora communities and foreign investors with opportunities in Ghana.

“We can partner with some of these American big pockets and take advantage of the opportunities we are offering back home,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that his office, together with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, is organizing investor forums and presentations in the United States aimed at promoting Ghana’s investment climate and incentives.

He further emphasized the need to encourage more Ghanaians abroad to invest back home to help create jobs and reduce migration among the youth.

“My emphasis is on taking Ghanaians with you — encouraging those in the diaspora to invest and return home to help build the country,” he stated.

The SEC delegation also addressed growing interest among Ghanaians abroad in investing in regulated securities and government-backed initiatives.

Head of International Relations at the SEC, Dorothy Yeboah-Asiamah, urged prospective investors to use only licensed and regulated investment platforms.

“We have licensed brokers and investment schemes that allow people abroad to safely invest in securities in Ghana, and we want more members of the diaspora to take advantage of these opportunities,” she said.

Other members of the SEC delegation included Peter McNamara, Emmanuel Darko, Richard Dusi and Marilyn Lamiokor-Mills.

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