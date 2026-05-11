SEC, Ghana Embassy in US hold talks to boost capital market investment

A delegation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana has engaged Ghana’s diplomatic mission in the United States in discussions aimed at strengthening investment flows into the country’s capital markets and expanding diaspora participation in economic development.

The meeting, held with Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, focused on opportunities within the Ghana Stock Exchange, current macroeconomic conditions and strategies to deepen investor confidence in regulated financial instruments.

Leading the SEC delegation, Deputy Director-General Mensah Thompson highlighted what he described as strong performance indicators on the Ghana Stock Exchange, noting that improving economic stability, easing inflation and lower interest rates have created attractive conditions for investors.

He stated that Ghana’s capital market has been performing strongly on the continent, adding that “this is the best time to invest in Ghana, where we can now get stronger returns through the capital markets, stock markets, and other securities.”

Ambassador Smith welcomed the engagement and emphasised the importance of linking diaspora communities and foreign investors with viable opportunities in Ghana, noting that such partnerships could contribute to job creation and reduce migration pressures.

He further encouraged stronger collaboration with international investors, saying there was a need to tap into “American big pockets” to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the Ghanaian economy.

The Head of International Relations at the SEC, Dorothy Yeboah-Asiamah, also underscored the importance of using licensed and regulated investment platforms, stressing that they provide safer channels for diaspora investors seeking exposure to Ghana’s securities market.

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