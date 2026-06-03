2026 World Cup: Breel Embolo banned from flying to USA over last-minute travel issues

Breel Embolo

Breel Embolo has been was banned from flying to the United States over last-minute travel issues.

The Switzerland squad jetted to America on Tuesday to continue their World Cup preparations.

However, striker Embolo was not allowed to make the journey with his team-mates.

According to Blick, the Rennes forward, 29, had planned to be on the plane.

However, a problem flagged up when they were at the airport.

The Swiss federation confirmed his ESTA travel authorisation was placed under review – linking back to a court ruling over a 2018 altercation.

Embolo was convicted in 2023 of making multiple threats and handed a suspended fine.

The verdict was upheld on appeal after judges rejected his account of the incident.

Swiss media reported in April that Embolo decided against taking it to the Federal Court, finalising the judgement.

But the Swiss FA are confident the striker will be able to link up with his team-mates very soon.

The Swiss FA said in a statement on Tuesday: “Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team.

“His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning.

“However, at 10.30am, we were informed that his ESTA application had been placed under further review.

“We are currently in contact with the relevant authorities and expect that Breel will either join the team later today or travel tomorrow and join the squad then.”

A spokesperson told Reuters Embolo had been allowed to travel to the USA to play for Switzerland against the USMNT and Mexico last June.

Switzerland flew to Los Angeles and will be based in San Diego.

Murat Yakin’s side are in Group B with Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar.

They play Qatar first up at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara then Bosnia & Herzegovina at the SoFi in LA before finishing the group against the co-hosts in Vancouver.

Embolo was part of Switzerland’s squads at the last five major tournaments – including both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

He scored a penalty in Sunday’s 4-1 friendly win over Jordan in St Gallen.

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