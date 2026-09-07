Petty rivalries among Volta chiefs, politicians hindering region’s development – Kwamigah-Atokple

Audio By Carbonatix
A member of the Council of State representing the Volta Region, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has criticised what he describes as petty rivalries among traditional leaders and politicians, saying they are undermining unity and slowing the region’s development.
He said divisions among leaders and residents had often overshadowed their shared interests, limiting the region’s ability to advocate collectively for development and create opportunities for its people.
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple made the remarks while addressing the 2026 conference of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) in Maryland, United States.
“There is too much petty and unnecessary rivalry among us, including our chiefs and the political class, and we most times allow our differences to become greater than the things that unite us,” he said.
He said promoting unity in the Volta Region had been a personal priority since he became a member of the Council of State.
According to him, the region could not fully harness its human resources, expertise and economic potential unless its leaders and citizens put aside their differences and worked towards common development goals.
“We cannot continue this way. We must eschew these divisions and embrace togetherness. We must support one another, speak for one another and create opportunities for one another,” he said.
‘We must speak with one voice’
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said a united front was essential if the Volta Region was to strengthen its voice and secure greater representation in national decision-making.
“If we want our voice to be heard and our people to have a stronger place at the table, then we must learn to speak with one voice when it matters,” he said.
He acknowledged that the region had strength in numbers but said that strength could only translate into meaningful results when its people worked together.
Quoting an Ewe proverb, he said, “Eta ɖeka me le na to ƒe dzo o,” explaining that one person alone could not lift a heavy load.
He therefore appealed to traditional authorities, politicians, professionals and members of the diaspora to promote cooperation and build partnerships capable of delivering sustainable development.
Harnessing regional opportunities
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said the Volta Region had significant opportunities in agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare and technology but needed greater unity to connect those opportunities with investment, expertise and international markets.
He also called on CEANA members to use their professional networks and institutional relationships in North America to facilitate investment, mentorship and partnerships in Ghana, particularly in the Volta Region.
He said the success of the CEANA conference should ultimately be measured by the partnerships, investments, businesses and opportunities it generated after participants returned to their respective destinations.
“The young person in Anloga, Ho, Keta, Kpando, Aflao, Abutia or anywhere else in the Volta Region does not need another speech telling them that Ghana has potential. That young person needs an opportunity,” he said.
Mr Kwamigah-Atokple urged stakeholders to move beyond speeches and internal divisions and work together to create jobs, strengthen local businesses and open opportunities for the region’s young people.
“Let us therefore put aside the petty rivalries that divide us and embrace the unity and togetherness that will enable us to achieve far more together than any of us can achieve alone,” he urged.
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