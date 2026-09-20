Parliament calls for government-private sector collaboration to improve waste management

Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources is calling for stronger collaboration between government, investors and private waste management companies to improve waste collection, disposal and recycling in Ghana.

Chairman of the Committee, John Oti Bless, said government and private investors must support major service providers in the sanitation sector to expand their capacity and deliver more effective services.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Mensah, he said stronger partnerships were needed as the country continues to grapple with indiscriminate waste disposal.

“Stronger collaboration among stakeholders will be critical to achieving a clean Ghana, particularly as the country continues to grapple with indiscriminate disposal of waste. We call on government and the various investors who are into sanitation issues to support or collaborate with the major service provider to be able to deliver to the people,” he said.

His comments come as the Committee undertakes a nationwide assessment of sanitation facilities and waste management operations.

Mr Oti Bless said Ghana’s waste management efforts should go beyond simply collecting and disposing of refuse.

He called for greater attention to recycling and other sustainable approaches that can help manage the increasing volumes of waste generated across the country.

The Committee has also inspected waste management facilities in the Oti and Volta regions, where fencing and other preparatory works are ongoing.

Mr Oti Bless said the Committee was satisfied with the progress observed during the assessment.

“We are impressed with the handling of waste in these regions,” he said.

He expressed optimism that government and other stakeholders would provide the necessary support to ensure the facilities and initiatives become fully operational.

The Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources says its nationwide monitoring exercise will continue in several other regions.

Findings from the exercise are expected to help Parliament assess gaps in the country’s sanitation system and inform efforts to improve waste management nationwide.

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