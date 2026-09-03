Parliament probes child rights challenges in Abuakwa South

Audio By Carbonatix
The Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and its partners have continued their Field Monitoring and Capacity-Building Visit to the Eastern Region with engagements in the Abuakwa South Municipality, focusing on challenges affecting the rights and welfare of children.
As part of the visit, the Committee paid a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and engaged officials of the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly on child rights and protection.
Discussions focused on issues linked to education and illegal mining, teenage pregnancy, and their impact on the safety, development, and future opportunities of children in the Municipality.
The Committee and its partners also paid a courtesy call on the Chief and traditional leaders of Kwesi Komfo Community before engaging residents on issues affecting children.
Key concerns raised included child labour, teenage pregnancy and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, with stakeholders exchanging views on practical measures to strengthen child protection.
The engagements underscored the need for stronger collaboration among local authorities, traditional leaders, parents, communities, Parliament and development partners to address challenges affecting children.
The Committee reiterated the importance of creating an environment that safeguards the rights, well-being and development of children and young people.
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