Alex Asmah Foundation launched in Kumasi to support youth development across Ghana

A new youth-focused not-for-profit organisation, the Alex Asmah Foundation, has been launched with a mandate to build an empowered generation where every young person has the opportunity to thrive, lead, and reach their full potential.

The event in Kumasi attracted a distinguished gathering, including bankers, business strategists, corporate leaders, and religious and traditional leaders.

The Foundation is the brainchild of Dr. Alexander Kwadwo Asmah, a renowned Ghanaian banker, business strategist, and financial inclusion advocate whose career spans more than two decades across commercial, rural, and community banking.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Dr. Asmah, who is Chief Executive Officer of Amenfiman Rural Bank PLC and also serves as Director of the African Corporate Training Institute, outlined the rationale for targeting young people, especially between the ages of 15 and 35.

He described them as Ghana's greatest source of human potential, noting that their energy, ideas, creativity and resilience can drive the nation's economic and social transformation when they are given credible pathways to learn, work, build, lead and serve.

However, he observed that the transition to productive adulthood is often constrained by limited access to quality opportunities, unemployment and underemployment, skills gaps, difficulty in accessing capital, weak professional networks, low confidence, inadequate mentorship and limited space for meaningful civic participation.

According to him, the Foundation sees these challenges as a call to action, and believes the central question is not whether Ghanaian youth have potential, but whether the systems around them allow that potential to flourish.

Dr. Asmah explained that the initiative was established to bridge the gap between youth aspirations and opportunities by providing mentorship, skills development, entrepreneurship support and leadership training to equip young people to become self-reliant and responsible citizens.

"Every young person carries potential. With the right mindset, opportunity, mentorship and enabling environment, that potential can become personal progress, community impact and national development," he stated.

He noted that government alone cannot meet this need, hence the Foundation was established to consolidate fragmented support efforts into a credible, inclusive and sustainable platform for youth development.

"This initiative is to guide young people on a journey from potential to opportunity, from opportunity to achievement, from achievement to leadership, from leadership to service and ultimately to nation-building, under its guiding principle of ASPIRE, ACHIEVE and FLOURISH," the founder stated.

Dr. Asmah also disclosed that the Foundation will serve young people across Ghana, with particular attention to those whose potential is limited by lack of access to opportunity, including students, graduates and young professionals, young entrepreneurs, innovators and creators, apprentices and vocational trainees, young people in underserved communities, emerging community leaders and youth-led organisations.

He emphasised that participation will be inclusive, respectful and responsive to community realities, adding that the Foundation does not view young people as mere beneficiaries of development but as capable agents of change, ethical leaders, problem-solvers and partners in building Ghana's future.

The Founder of the Alex Asmah Foundation therefore advised Ghanaian youth to take responsibility for their personal growth and to remain disciplined, focused and resilient in the pursuit of their goals. He urged them to invest in self-development, embrace continuous learning, uphold integrity and eschew shortcuts to success.

He further encouraged young people to volunteer in their communities, build strong professional networks, seek mentorship, and use their talents to solve real problems rather than waiting for opportunities to come to them.

According to him, Ghana's future depends on a generation that combines competence with character, ambition with responsibility, and influence with service.

He concluded that the Foundation's ultimate aspiration is to raise a generation of confident, skilled, responsible, innovative, and patriotic young Ghanaians who will not only inherit Ghana's future but help build it.

Delivering the keynote address, the Acting Director of the Institute of Mineral Resource Investment and Governance (IMRIG) at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Dr. Frank Boateng, described the establishment of the Foundation as a timely and strategic intervention.

He noted that while Ghana is endowed with bright, energetic, and ambitious young people, what has often been lacking is a supportive structure and a thoughtful framework to transform raw talent into meaningful accomplishments. He stressed that potential without structure fades, while potential nurtured within a structured system evolves into destiny.

According to Dr. Boateng, the Foundation's focus on planting seeds of opportunity through mentorship, skills development and empowerment represents the quiet, foundational work needed to secure Ghana's future harvest of leaders and innovators.

Operating under the motto “Empowering Youth, Inspiring Futures,” the Foundation’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Dr. Toni Aubynn and includes Dr. Frank Boateng, Prof. Lucas Nana Wiredu Damoah, Prof. Joseph Yensu, Dr. (Mrs.) Augustina Badu-Peprah, Rosemary Obeng-Kwaah, and Esther Nana Adwoa Asmah.

The Executive Director of the Alex Asmah Foundation, Esther Nana Adwoa Asmah, expressed profound gratitude to the partners, sponsors, and friends of the Foundation for their immense contribution and unwavering support towards the successful launch.

"I commend them for believing in the Foundation's shared vision of youth empowerment and for committing resources and goodwill to make the launch a reality," she said.

Mrs. Asmah added that the Foundation remains open to new partnerships and sponsorships from individuals, philanthropists and corporate institutions who share its commitment to creating sustainable opportunities and building an empowered generation of young Ghanaians.

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