YEA partners Ghana Digital Centres to train 2,000 youth in AI, cybersecurity and digital skills

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) to train 2,000 young Ghanaians in high-demand digital skills as part of efforts to improve youth employability and create opportunities in the technology sector.

The programme will offer Microsoft-certified microdegree courses in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and data analytics, equipping participants with globally recognised qualifications and practical skills for the digital economy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, YEA Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale said the initiative forms part of the agency's commitment to creating sustainable employment by preparing young people for emerging opportunities in the technology industry.

He announced that government would fully fund the programme and urged eligible applicants to register through the agency's official website at no cost.

“Our partnership today is simply to kick-start opportunities for 2,000 young people out there who are willing to learn, who are willing to explore the digital space, and who are willing to become tomorrow’s leaders as a result of today’s partnership,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Dzifa Gunu, said the training programme would expose participants to internationally recognised Microsoft certifications that would enhance their competitiveness in both local and global job markets.

He revealed that Ghana had secured 2,000 of the 3,000 Microsoft microdegree slots allocated to Africa.

“Microsoft is only offering 3,000 for Africa. So, for YEA to pull 2,000, that means it’s a huge success,” he said.

Mr Gunu added that the programme covers five key digital disciplines and that beneficiaries would also receive European credit transfers upon successful completion, making the qualifications internationally portable.

He further disclosed that 600 participants would be placed in paid internships after completing the training to gain practical industry experience while earning an income.

The pilot phase of the initiative will be implemented in five regions before being expanded nationwide.

According to the two institutions, the partnership is intended to build a digitally skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of Ghana's growing technology sector and the global digital economy.

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