Parliamentary committee meets Greater Accra MMDCEs to address regional challenges

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development is meeting Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Greater Accra Region to identify practical solutions to the region’s pressing developmental challenges, with particular focus on flooding.

The engagement, according to the Committee, “forms part of Parliament’s oversight responsibility to ensure effective local governance, accountability, and improved service delivery at the local level.”

Chairperson of the Committee, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, emphasised that the exercise is aimed at strengthening accountability and enhancing collaboration between Parliament and local authorities in addressing development gaps.

She said Greater Accra “presents both unique opportunities and complex challenges for local governance,” particularly in the wake of rapid urbanisation.

Madam Sawyerr further highlighted that recurring flooding incidents in the region have been worsened by unplanned development, “indiscriminate waste disposal, and the construction of buildings on waterways.”

According to her, these challenges “require urgent and coordinated action between legislators and local government authorities to develop sustainable and lasting solutions.”

She noted that the Committee is particularly interested in how various assemblies are responding to these issues, and how Parliament can support effective legislative and policy interventions to mitigate flooding and improve urban planning.

Madam Sawyerr encouraged participants to share their experiences openly, urging them to “provide constructive feedback during the engagement” and contribute practical recommendations that will strengthen local governance and promote development across Ghana.

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