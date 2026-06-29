Greater Accra Regional Minister orders MMDCEs to intensify rescue operations following widespread flooding

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region to intensify rescue operations following widespread flooding caused by Monday's heavy rains.

In a statement issued on June 29, 2026, the Minister expressed sympathy to residents affected by the floods and assured them that government and emergency agencies were working to assist.

"My heart goes out to all individuals and families who have been affected by this unfortunate incident. I sincerely sympathise with those who have suffered losses, displacement and other hardships, and I want to assure every affected resident that you are not alone. We stand with you during this difficult period," she said.

Mrs Ocloo instructed all MMDCEs to immediately move into their respective communities with emergency response teams, officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and other technical personnel to support ongoing rescue efforts.

According to the directive, the assemblies are expected to evacuate residents trapped by floodwaters where necessary, assess conditions on the ground and provide immediate relief to affected households.

"Every MMDCE is expected to remain fully engaged until the situation is brought under control. This is a time for decisive leadership and swift action," the statement added.

The Minister said the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is collaborating with NADMO, the Ghana National Fire Service (Ghana National Fire Service), the Ghana Police Service (Ghana Police Service), and other emergency agencies to coordinate rescue operations and protect lives and property.

She also cautioned residents to remain vigilant as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Meteorological Agency) has forecast more rainfall across parts of the region.

"Where possible, remain indoors and keep away from flood-prone areas, drains and fast-flowing floodwaters," she advised.

The Minister appealed to parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and prevent them from playing in floodwaters or attempting to cross flooded roads and drains.

Residents requiring emergency assistance have been advised to contact NADMO through its emergency lines or WhatsApp platform while cooperating fully with emergency responders and adhering to all official safety directives.

"To everyone affected by this disaster, I assure you that I stand with you. Together with our Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and our emergency response agencies, we will continue to work tirelessly to protect lives and assist those in need and support our communities through this challenging period," Mrs Ocloo said.

The directive comes as several communities across Greater Accra continue to experience severe flooding following prolonged rainfall, with emergency services remaining on high alert as rescue and relief operations continue.

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