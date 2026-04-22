Energy | National

New NPA Act needed for efficiency and growth – Edudzi Tamakloe

Source: Myjoyonline  
  22 April 2026 12:17pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Edudzi Tamakloe, has called for a new legal framework to govern Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, saying the current NPA Act, passed more than two decades ago, must be updated to reflect changes within the industry.

Addressing Parliament’s Energy Committee, Mr Tamakloe said the existing law, enacted in 2005, had served the country over the years but could no longer fully respond to emerging developments in the petroleum space.

“On having a new NPA Act, it is often said that Parliament cannot look so much into the future,” he said. “So, 20 years after the enactment of the NPA Act in 2005, it will become necessary for us to catch up with industry growth, industry perspective, and the new evolving matters that are coming up.”

His remarks come at a time when Ghana’s energy sector continues to face increasing demands around fuel pricing, market regulation, energy security, and investment in petroleum infrastructure.

The NPA is the state regulator responsible for overseeing activities in the downstream petroleum industry, including licensing, pricing supervision, standards enforcement, and consumer protection.

Mr Tamakloe told the committee that the Authority remains focused on supporting national development through effective regulation and improved service delivery.

“We are the National Petroleum Authority, and we strongly believe in the vision that we have to be the catalyst for economic transformation and growth,” he stated.

He added that the Authority’s mission remains to “regulate, oversee, monitor the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana for efficiency, growth, and stakeholder satisfaction.”

The call for a revised law is expected to spark discussions within government and Parliament over whether the current regulatory regime is fit for purpose in a rapidly changing petroleum market.

Industry watchers have long argued that reforms are needed to strengthen oversight, improve competition, and align Ghana’s petroleum laws with global trends in energy transition and technological innovation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group