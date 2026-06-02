Chizzy Wailer to headline 2026 Ghana Cultural Music Showcase at Caribana

Ghanaian artiste Chizzy Wailer and Ruff Nekk Band are set to headline the 2026 Ghana Cultural Music Showcase in Canada.

This is a special cultural event scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026, during Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival, popularly known as Caribana.

Organised by TOC Foundations, the event will bring together members of the Ghanaian diaspora, Caribbean communities, music enthusiasts and cultural supporters for an evening dedicated to celebrating Ghanaian music, culture and community.

The showcase will take place at the Jamaican Canadian Association in Toronto and aims to highlight Ghana’s rich cultural contributions through live music, artistic expression and community engagement during one of Canada’s biggest cultural festivals.

“We are excited to create a platform that celebrates Ghanaian culture while strengthening connections between communities through music and cultural exchange,” a spokesperson for TOC Foundations said. “Caribana presents a unique opportunity to showcase Ghanaian talent and bring people together through a shared appreciation of culture and entertainment.”

Attendees can expect an energetic atmosphere filled with live music, cultural celebration, networking opportunities and an unforgettable entertainment experience.

The Ghana Cultural Music Showcase is expected to attract members of the Ghanaian community, Caribbean audiences, music lovers and visitors participating in Caribana festivities across the Greater Toronto Area.

TOC Foundations, also known as Time of Creators Foundations, is a Canadian community-focused organisation dedicated to promoting culture, creativity, education, community engagement and international cultural exchange. Through events, programmes and partnerships, the organisation creates opportunities that celebrate diversity, artistic excellence and cultural heritage while fostering meaningful connections across communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.