15 killed, 25 injured in horrific Peki-Tsame road crash

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured following a devastating head-on collision between a container truck and a passenger bus at Peki-Tsame in the Volta Region.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 2 June 2026, near the premises of Peki Senior High School, prompting an emergency response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to the GNFS, the crash involved a Mercedes-Benz container truck with registration number WR 1553-C, which was travelling from Nkwanta towards Accra, and a Mercedes-Benz passenger bus, registered GR 3215-E, which was travelling from Battor to Kabiti in the Oti Region.

A total of 40 people were involved in the accident, comprising 21 men, 15 women and four children.

Firefighters from the Peki Fire Station were dispatched to the scene and carried out a rescue operation to extricate trapped victims from the wreckage.

The GNFS said 25 injured persons, including 23 adults and two children, were rescued and transported to the Peki Government Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

However, 15 people lost their lives in the crash. The deceased comprised nine men and six women.

The bodies of the victims were subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service and conveyed to the mortuary at the Peki Government Hospital for preservation and identification.

Authorities have yet to establish the exact cause of the accident, with investigations currently underway.

The latest tragedy adds to growing concerns over road safety in Ghana, particularly on major highways where speeding, dangerous overtaking, and driver fatigue continue to contribute to fatal crashes.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service extended its condolences to the bereaved families and urged motorists to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations.

The Service also appealed to drivers to avoid reckless driving practices and exercise maximum caution at all times to help reduce accidents and save lives.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.