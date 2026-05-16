Glasgow 2026: Ghana to present 40 athletes for Commonwealth Games

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Olympic Committee will present a contingent of 40 athletes and coaches at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
This was disclosed by president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Richard Akpokavie, at Saturday's Annual General Meeting.
"The plan is to send 40 athletes, coaches, medical officers, safeguarding officers and of course led by the Chef de Mission for this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow."
The number represents a sharp decline from Ghana's contingent at the last Games.
Ghana was represented by 100 athletes, made up of 60 men and 40 women, at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
However, this decision was influenced in part, by a Commonwealth Games Federation resolution to slash its sporting program from 19 sports to just 10 in October 2024.
Disciplines like cricket, field hockey, rugby sevens, squash, and wrestling were all slashed as a cost-saving emergency measure after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host due to spiraling costs.
The Commonwealth Games, which brings together members of Commonwealth nations and territories, will start on July 23, 2026, and run until August 2, 2026.
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