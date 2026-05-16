Ghana’s Commonwealth Games participation in limbo over gov’t’s reluctance to release funds

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Richard Akpokavie, has appealed to the government to release funds for Ghana’s Commonwealth Games preparations.
Last year, Parliament approved the GOC's budget of GH₵12million for the Games.
Yet, with just over two months to the Games, the government is yet to release any of the said amount to the GOC.
‘‘This year, we are expected to prepare athletes for both the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics, yet we are still awaiting funding,’’ Akpokavie said while addressing GOC members at the AGM on Saturday.
‘‘We understand the broader economic challenges facing all sectors. However, we respectfully appeal for the release of the limited funds approved for sports.’’
On Saturday, Akpokavie announced that Ghana will present 40 athletes for the Games, 60 shy of its travelling contingent for the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Ghana will be participating in athletics, boxing, judo, para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, and weightlifting.
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