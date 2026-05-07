Police restore calm after violent cutlass clash at Akyem Oda New Station

The Eastern South Regional Police Command says calm has been restored at Akyem Oda’s New Station Area following a violent clash involving a group of young men armed with cutlasses.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred on May 6, 2026, left at least two persons seriously injured and triggered fear among residents after videos of the confrontation circulated widely on social media.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Regional Public Affairs Unit, DSP David Fianko-Okyere, the police said officers were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the open fight.

However, by the time the security team arrived, the suspects had fled.

“Two suspects were met at the Oda Jubilee Hospital and the Akyem Oda Government Hospital, respectively,” the statement noted.

The injured suspects were identified as 30-year-old George Okyere, who sustained a deep cut to his forehead and lost a finger on his right hand, and Paul Pascalele, who was receiving treatment at the emergency ward of the Akyem Oda Government Hospital for a deep cut on his right hand.

Police further disclosed that a third suspect, Evans Adayele, had been arrested at his hideout and is currently assisting with investigations.

“Efforts are underway to arrest other suspects for further investigations and prosecution,” DSP Fianko-Okyere added.

Although the exact cause of the clash has not officially been established, eyewitnesses in the area suspect the violence may have stemmed from a long-standing disagreement linked to land or transport activities in the bustling commercial enclave.

The incident has renewed concerns about youth vigilantism and the growing use of offensive weapons in settling disputes within some communities in the Eastern Region.

Residents and local leaders have commended the swift police intervention but are also calling for sustained community engagement to prevent possible reprisal attacks and further violence.

DSP Fianko-Okyere assured the public that the Eastern South Regional Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order in the region.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or the use of offensive weapons to settle disputes,” he stressed. “Anyone found culpable will face the full rigours of the law.”

Police are urging members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to contact the Eastern South Regional Command in Kibi or report to the nearest police station.

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