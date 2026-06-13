Beyond the goals! Resetting financial accountability and public trust in Ghana’s World Cup journey

Ghanaians live and breathe football. The Black Stars are more than just a national team; they are a powerful symbol of national pride, unity, and hope. Every goal scored by the Black Stars sends waves of excitement across the country, while every victory becomes a shared national celebration. The emotional bond between Ghanaians and the national team is so strong that support for the Black Stars often transcends political, ethnic, religious, and social divisions.

Indeed, few events have the power to unite Ghanaians as football does. In moments of triumph, the euphoria surrounding the Black Stars temporarily neutralises even the most heated political tensions. Supporters of opposing political parties who may disagree on virtually everything else find common ground in cheering for the national team. Rivalries are suspended, differences are forgotten, and the nation rallies behind a common cause. For ninety minutes and beyond, Ghana speaks with one voice.

This deep affection, however, has also created an environment in which the finances of the Black Stars are often treated as a political and financial "black box." Regardless of the country's economic challenges or fiscal constraints, successive governments have consistently found ways and means to finance the team's participation in the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup. For many citizens, such investments are justified because football has the unique ability to unite the nation, inspire hope, and project Ghana's image on the global stage.

Yet, while supporters are quick to celebrate goals, victories, and qualification campaigns, public enthusiasm is often short-lived when stories emerge after tournaments about questionable expenditures, unexplained costs, delayed financial reporting, or allegations of misuse of public funds. These controversies frequently overshadow achievements on the pitch, shifting public discourse from football tactics, memorable goals, and heroic performances to concerns about accountability, transparency, and governance. In the process, public trust in football administration is weakened, and the goodwill generated by the team's success is gradually eroded.

Fresh in the minds of many Ghanaians is the controversy that engulfed Ghana's participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where millions of dollars were airlifted from Ghana to Brazil to settle player bonus disputes amid fears of a player boycott. Similar controversies have emerged during various Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, raising persistent questions about financial management in Ghanaian football. These incidents ultimately led to the establishment of the Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ghana's World Cup campaign. The revelations and controversies that followed deeply disappointed many Ghanaians, undermined confidence in football administration, and fuelled public mistrust in the management of resources allocated to the national team. What should have been remembered as moments of national pride instead became painful reminders of the consequences of weak accountability and poor financial governance.

As Ghanaians celebrate the Black Stars' goals and rally behind the national team on football's grandest stage, it is important to remember that success should not be measured solely by goals, victories, and tournament qualifications. Beyond the excitement of the scoreline and the pride of representing the nation lies an equally important contest, one played off the pitch. That contest is financial accountability in the management of public resources devoted to football and sports development. If the Government's reset agenda is to have real meaning, it must also be reflected in the governance and financial management of the national team.

Football administrators, government officials, and all stakeholders involved in managing public resources must recognise that they are not merely managing a football team; they are custodians of public trust. The same discipline, commitment, teamwork, and excellence that supporters expect from players on the field must be demonstrated by those responsible for managing the Black Stars' financial affairs. Financial accountability requires more than compliance with rules and regulations. It demands transparency in budgeting, procurement, contracting, sponsorship arrangements, travel expenditures, player bonuses, and all other transactions associated with national team participation. Citizens have a legitimate right to know how public funds are spent and whether those expenditures deliver value for money.

In today's environment, where public resources are limited and competing developmental priorities abound, accountability is no longer optional. Every cedi spent on sports should be subjected to the same standards of scrutiny, reporting, and oversight that apply to other areas of public expenditure. Transparent financial reporting not only protects public resources but also strengthens confidence in sports institutions and encourages greater public support for investments in sports development.

The celebration of goals scored on the pitch should therefore be accompanied by a commitment to achieving goals off the pitch: goals of transparency, integrity, and accountability. A successful World Cup campaign should not only be remembered for moments of brilliance on the field but also for exemplary stewardship of the resources that made participation possible.

Ultimately, the true victory for Ghana will not be measured solely by how many goals the Black Stars score, but also by how effectively football administrators and public officials account for every public cedi entrusted to them. Beyond the goals lies something equally important: public trust. And public trust is sustained not by promises, but by accountability.

Recommendations

To reset financial accountability and restore public trust in the management of the Black Stars, three actions are imperative. First, all expenditures relating to the national team should strictly comply with the requirements of the Public Financial Management Act, procurement regulations, and other applicable governance frameworks.

Second, football authorities should embrace proactive transparency by providing timely and comprehensive financial reports on resources allocated to the team, including sponsorship proceeds, government support, player bonuses, and tournament-related expenditures.

Third, the media, civil society organisations, Parliament, and the general public should hold football administrators accountable not only for results on the field of play but also for their stewardship of financial resources off the field.

As the Black Stars pursue glory on the world stage in 2026, let us support them wholeheartedly. At the same time, let us insist that every public cedi invested in our national team is managed with integrity, transparency, and accountability. While goals win matches, accountability wins the trust that sustains the beautiful game.

Go Black Stars, Go!

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Professor Redeemer Krah is an Associate Professor of Public Sector Accounting at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). He is a financial governance expert and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG). He is a strong advocate for accountability, transparency, and good governance in the management of public resources.

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