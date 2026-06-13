Veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Oyewo dies

Nigeria’s entertainment and academic communities have been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor and scholar, Professor Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo, popularly known as Professor Kola Oyewo.

He was 80 years old.

The news of his passing was announced on Friday, June 12, 2026, by his son, Adetoyese Oyewo, through a message shared on Facebook, where he paid tribute to the late actor’s life and achievements.

In the announcement, Adetoyese described his father as a man whose life was marked by “love, wisdom, strength and kindness,” expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved father,” he wrote.

He said that although the family was grieving, they remained grateful for the life Professor Oyewo lived and the impact he made on countless individuals throughout his lifetime.

According to him, the late actor’s legacy would continue through the memories shared by family members, friends, colleagues and admirers whose lives he influenced.

Adetoyese also appealed for prayers and support for the family during the mourning period, saying they were celebrating a life dedicated to service, learning and the arts.

Professor Oyewo was widely recognised as one of Nigeria’s leading figures in theatre and performing arts, earning respect both as an accomplished actor and as an academic.

Over several decades, he contributed significantly to the development and preservation of Yoruba theatre, while also helping to promote Nigerian culture through his work on stage, screen and in the classroom.

His career spanned acting, teaching and cultural advocacy, making him a prominent voice in the growth of theatre arts in Nigeria.

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