Kotoko defender Lord Amoah undergoes ‘successful’ surgery after ACL injury

Lord Amoah

Asante Kotoko defender Lord Amoah has undergone a successful surgery after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

He has been on the sidelines since the club’s victory over Young Apostles back in March.

The 22-year-old came off in the 19th minute following a heavy challenge, as Kotoko subsequently confirmed an ACL tear and a medial meniscus injury.

However, Amoah, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season, is now set for recovery.

The right-back has made 23 appearances and contributed nine goals.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are on a poor run of form in the Ghana Premier League.

The slump has seen the Porcupines drop to sixth on the table, 10 points behind leaders Medeama SC.

The form led to the resignation of interim coach Prince Owusu, as Youth trainer Hamza Obeng is placed in charge until the end of the campaign.

The Kumasi-based side are scheduled to face Dreams FC in their next league fixture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.