Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko defender Lord Amoah has undergone a successful surgery after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.
He has been on the sidelines since the club’s victory over Young Apostles back in March.
The 22-year-old came off in the 19th minute following a heavy challenge, as Kotoko subsequently confirmed an ACL tear and a medial meniscus injury.
However, Amoah, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season, is now set for recovery.
The right-back has made 23 appearances and contributed nine goals.
Meanwhile, Kotoko are on a poor run of form in the Ghana Premier League.
The slump has seen the Porcupines drop to sixth on the table, 10 points behind leaders Medeama SC.
The form led to the resignation of interim coach Prince Owusu, as Youth trainer Hamza Obeng is placed in charge until the end of the campaign.
The Kumasi-based side are scheduled to face Dreams FC in their next league fixture.
Latest Stories
-
President Mahama announces $250m investment to establish national AI computing centre
9 minutes
-
Banks still prefer T-bills, BoG bills despite sharp decline in interest rates
11 minutes
-
Kumasi to see improved power supply within six months – ECG MD
11 minutes
-
Asset quality risks of banks remain elevated despite decline in NPL ratio – BoG
13 minutes
-
Key suspect in notorious Tadamon massacre during Syria civil war arrested
15 minutes
-
NDC Vice Chairman rejects claims ‘Thank You Tour’ is flagbearer campaign for Asiedu Nketia
16 minutes
-
Ghana must match AI progress with ethics and inclusion — Bagbin
19 minutes
-
Passenger rail services resume on Kojokrom–Takoradi line after a 2-year break
31 minutes
-
Ghana contacted me over Black Stars job – Pitso Mosimane
1 hour
-
Kotoko defender Lord Amoah undergoes ‘successful’ surgery after ACL injury
2 hours