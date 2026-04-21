Eight coaches in five years: Kotoko’s struggle for stability deepens

First, it was Abdul Karim Zito. He walked through the exit door without looking back.

In came Prince Yaw Owusu, a lieutenant of Zito, a man tasked to steady Zito's sinking boat until the end of the season.

Now, he has walked away just like his boss.

With only five matches to end the season, one would have thought leading the Porcupine Warriors to the finish line was a possibility.

However, he walked away, claiming it is in the 'best interest of himself and that of the club,' per an official statement from the club.

It is not an unbelievable step, as seven coaches have exited this technical bench either by firing or walking away. Questions have been raised about the lack of technical stability and foresight, and Yaw Owusu's brief stint with the club is the latest testament to the club’s managerial turbulence in recent years.

He replaced Abdul Karim Zito on an interim basis when the former Dreams FC manager resigned on February 9, 2026, following a string of poor results and what many said were administrative challenges.

It appears the challenges Zito faced never followed him when he walked off.

The team continued to perform abysmally, falling short of expectations. In the eight matches he managed, he recorded two wins, four defeats, and two draws, with his side scoring six goals and conceding eight. This translates to a 25% win rate.

His standout result came in a Ghana Premier League matchday 26 fixture, where he recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium. It was the Porcupine Warriors’ first ever win over their regional rivals in all competitions.

However, a heavy 4-0 defeat to Medeama on matchday 29 highlighted the inconsistencies that ultimately defined his stay. It also marked the club’s heaviest defeat of the season in the top flight and ultimately led to his departure.

Now, his exit adds to a growing list of coaches who have struggled to find stability at the Kumasi based club.

Since 2021, eight different coaches have led the team, with the longest tenure lasting just 21 months, underlining a pattern of frequent changes in the technical area.

The cycle began with interim coach Abdul Gazale, who was in charge between February and March 2021 following the dismissal of Maxwell Konadu in December 2020. Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto then took over from March to September that year. A sense of direction followed with the arrival of Prosper Narteh Ogum, who led Kotoko to league glory in the 2021/22 season during his first spell.

However, that stability proved short lived, as he parted with the club.

Seydou Zerbo replaced Ogum for the 2022/23 season but failed to maintain consistency, prompting Ogum’s return in 2023. His second stint lasted until April 21, 2025, after which experienced coach Karim Zito was handed the reins.

Isn't it a coincidence that Dr. Ogum left his role on April 21 with four matches to the end of the season, while Prince Owusu resigned on April 20?

Exactly a year. Read that again.

Back to the sequel exits and replacements.

Following Zito’s departure in February 2026, Prince Yaw Osei stepped in briefly before making way for Hamza Obeng, who is now tasked with rebuilding and restoring confidence within the squad.

For a club of Kotoko’s pedigree, the constant changes raise serious questions about long term planning and technical direction. Until stability is achieved, the Porcupine Warriors may continue to find sustained success difficult to achieve.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.