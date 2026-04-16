Ziavi chieftaincy dispute deepens as rival factions install paramount chiefs

The Ziavi Traditional Area in the Volta region is facing heightened tension following rival moves to install a paramount chief, with two factions laying claim to the stool.

The development has intensified chieftaincy disputes within the Green Valley community of the Ho Municipality, as divisional chiefs, their subjects and allied traditional areas have aligned themselves with opposing factions.

While one faction performed installation rites privately without outdoor ceremonies for the Chief and Queen, the other carried out full installation ceremonies, including public outdoorings. Both factions reportedly attempted using legal means to disrupt each other’s ceremonies.

The Akpevi Clan, to which the late Paramount Chief Togbega Kwaku Ayim IV belonged, maintains that it is the rightful heir to the stool and therefore installed his son as successor.

Alfred Kumah, an international development consultant, is said to be the fifth in the Ayim lineage selected to occupy the position, following his father’s reign of about 35 years.

His installation rites were performed in February 2026 during the funeral rites of his predecessor, after which he assumed the stool name Togbega Ayim Kwaku V.

Precious Agbagba, a banker by profession, was also installed as Paramount Queen of the Ziavi Traditional Area, assuming the stool name Mamaga Mawuodi III.

Meanwhile, the Tsadaviefe Clan has challenged the succession process, alleging irregularities and calling for reforms to restore trust and integrity to the leadership of Ziavi.

Elders of the clan argue that they were the original settlers and foundational leaders of the community. They further claim that the order of succession was distorted following the death of Togbe Adza Yawo I, who was installed in the mid-1800s.

According to the clan, the installations of Togbe Kwaku Ayim II, Togbe Prempeh Ayim III and Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV were conducted in contravention of established customs and the historical lineage of the Tsadaviefe Stool.

As a result, the clan performed installation rites for Conrad Sename Norgbey, a mechanical engineer and international marketer, who was enthroned as Togbega Adza Yawo II.

He is identified by the clan as a legitimate successor to Togbe Adza II, being a direct great-great-grandson of Togbe Yeklu.

Seraphine Miriam Norgbey, an administrator, was also installed as Paramount Queen under the stool name Mamaga Tse-Tugbe.

The Tsadaviefe Clan stated that the installation rites carried out on April 11, 2026, were intended to restore integrity to the leadership of Ziavi.

The competing installations are now the subject of an impending legal battle between the Akpevi and Tsadaviefe Clans of Ziavi Dzogbe and the Ziavi Traditional Council, as both factions seek to have their respective Paramount Chiefs officially gazetted.

Meanwhile, the Dufia of Ziavi-Lume, Togbe Adza Kodzo IV, has assumed the role of Acting President of the Traditional Council following the death of Togbega Kwaku Ayim IV.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.