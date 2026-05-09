Ho High Court restrains Akpevi and Tsadaviefe clans from holding outdooring or introduction ceremonies in Ziavi

The Ho High Court has laid an injunction on the feuding factions in the Ziavi Paramountcy race, restraining them from outdooring, celebrating or observing any traditional custom of any Chief, Queenmother or traditional ruler for the Ziavi Traditional Area on Saturday, 9th May, 2026.

This follows a motion ex-parte for the grant of an order of interim injunction filed by the Ghana Police Service, as both factions had served public notice of organising an outdoor and introduction event on the said date in Ziavi-Dzogbe.

The Court indicated that due to the urgency of the situation, the applicant should serve the respondents through public announcements at the Ziavi-Dzogbe community information centre.

All nine respondents, including Zikpuitor Senyo Kumah, Alfred Kumah, and Precious Agbagba of the Akpevi Clan and their assigns have been directed not to go ahead with the publicised event.

“The 1st Respondent, Zikpuitor Senyo Kumah whether by himself, his assigns, and/or principals, are restrained from organising, outdooring or celebration or observance of any traditional custom of any chief, queen mother or traditional ruler for the Ziavi Traditional Area Area”

“The 2nd Respondent, Alfred Kumah is prohibited from allowing himself to be outdoored as a paramount chief or traditional leader in any celebration, meeting, or observance howsoever described.”

“The 3rd Respondent, Precious Agbagba also of the Akpevi Clan is prohibited from allowing herself to be outdoored as queen mother or traditional leader in any celebration, meeting, howsoever described”, stated the injunction letter.

Zikpuitor Emmanuke Norgbey, Togbe Adza-Nye IV, Newton Nyagbenu, Joan Aganu, Norgbe Seyram Conrad, and Mariam Seyram Norgbey of the Taadaviefe Clan and their assigns have also been advised not to organise or participate in the intended introduction ceremony.

“The 4th to 7th Respondents to wit; Emmanuel Kosi Norgbey, Togbe Adza-Nye IV, Newton Nyagbenu and John Aganu respectively all of the Tsadaviefe Family are prohibited, whether by themselves, their assigns, or principals etc., from organising, or causing to be organised any celebration or observance of any traditional custom, outdooring or introduction of any chief, queen mother or traditional ruler for the Ziavi Traditional Area.”

“The 8th Respondent, Norgbey Sename Conrad is prohibited from allowing himself to be outdoored or introduced as a paramount chief or traditional leader in any celebration, meeting, howsoever described.”

It further stated that “the 9th Respondent, Miriam Seraphine Norgbey, is prohibited from allowing herself to be outdoored or introduced as a paramount queen mother or traditional leader in any celebration, meeting howsoever described.”

The injunction order would last for 10 days.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.