DJ Slim Jerry releases ‘Abonteen’ as he explores Afro House sound

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian-born disc jockey Jerry Adu, popularly known as DJ Slim Jerry, has released a new Afrobeats-inspired single titled Abonteen, marking what he describes as a fresh creative direction influenced by Afro House sounds.
The New York-based entertainer said the song draws inspiration from outdoor social culture and the vibrant energy associated with nightlife and gatherings.
The track, which takes its name from the Akan word for “outside”, blends upbeat Afrobeats rhythms with Afro House elements, reflecting the increasing fusion between African music styles and international dance influences.
DJ Slim Jerry, born Jerry Adu, has spent more than two decades promoting Ghanaian and African music in the Bronx and wider New York entertainment scene.
Over the years, he has shared stages with several notable African artistes, including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, Prince Bright, Tinny, Obrafour, DJ Tunez and Kizz Daniel.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the release, DJ Slim Jerry described Abonteen as a celebration of outdoor experiences and social connection.
“Abonteen is for anyone who knows what it feels like when the warmth hits and it’s time to step outside for a ride,” he said.
The release comes at a time when Afrobeats continues to gain international recognition, with African artistes increasingly headlining concerts and festivals in major cities such as New York City, London, Lagos and Accra.
Industry observers say the growing crossover between Afrobeats and Afro House reflects the evolving global appeal of African contemporary music, particularly among younger audiences and diaspora communities.
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