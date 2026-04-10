How Multimedia’s magic shot Gomoa Easter Carnival into global spotlight as A-Plus’ vision triumphs

The curtains may have fallen on the maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, but its essence continues to echo far beyond the sandy stretches of Gomoa, carried on the powerful wings of the Multimedia Group Limited, the undeniable force that transformed a local initiative into a national spectacle and a viral cultural phenomenon.

Several days after the dust has settled, the name on every lip is A-Plus, while Multimedia Group Limited continues to hang in the sky like a display of Real Madrid’s 15 Champions League trophies.

With a strong team of professionals and dedicated personnel that delivered with aplomb, the festival shone from Mercury and reverberated in Pluto as all Multimedia Group platforms buzzed with activities from the event.

What began as an ambitious vision by Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus), has, in just a few days, evolved into a defining moment on Ghana’s cultural calendar, one that industry watchers say could rival the famed Kwahu Easter Festival if its current momentum is sustained.

But if A-Plus lit the torch, it was Multimedia that turned it into a blazing inferno.

A Festival That Trended Beyond Borders

From the very first drumbeat that kicked off the torchfire procession and Bonfire Night, through the chiefs' durbar to Shatta Wale’s crowning moment under the Gomoa night sky, Multimedia’s platforms across radio, television, online portals, and social media became the lifeblood of the carnival. Through Joy FM, Joy News, Joy Prime, MyJoyonline, Adomonline and an aggressive push by Joy Digital, the festival didn’t just happen; it lived, breathed, and trended.

Scenes from the colourful masquerade processions, electrifying concerts, cultural displays, food bazaars, and health outreaches flooded timelines, airwaves, and conversations across Ghana and beyond. What unfolded in Gomoa was not merely an event but a story told in real time to the world.

The impact was unmistakable as it showed a festival in its infancy commanding the kind of attention usually reserved for decades-old traditions.

“It Has Gone Viral” — High Praise for Multimedia

Even those tasked with ensuring safety could not ignore the magnitude of what had been achieved.

COP Dr. Vance Baba Gariba, who led the IGP’s special police deployment for the event, was unequivocal in his praise for Multimedia’s role in amplifying the carnival’s reach.

“I think this is one of the fantastic sponsorships Joy FM and Joy Prime have given to A-Plus, a colleague of theirs, and I must commend the management of Joy FM, the CEO, for the fact that they have even given a lot of, what do you call it, traction… a lot of coverage and this has gone viral all over the world. People are talking about it because of how Joy FM and Joy Prime have been able to cover this.”

His remarks captured a broader sentiment that, beyond logistics and performances, it was strategic storytelling that elevated the Gomoa Easter Carnival into a national talking point.

A Cultural Movement in the Making

Across Gomoa, from Gomoa Ekwamkrom to Gomoa Obuasi and Gomoa Jukwa, the festival unfolded as a rich tapestry of Ghanaian identity.

There were high-energy concerts featuring top-tier musicians, fashion showcases blending tradition with modern flair, sports competitions energising the youth, and health screenings addressing community wellbeing.

Chiefs adorned in regal splendour were carried in palanquins, while traditional drumming and dance anchored the festival in heritage.

Yet, it was Multimedia’s ability to stitch these diverse moments into one compelling narrative that gave the carnival its lasting power.

Beyond A-Plus: The Road to Legacy

While A-Plus remains the face of the initiative, analysts are already looking ahead.

Historian Yaw Anokye Frimpong and media expert Francis Doku have both suggested that for the carnival to attain legendary status, it must evolve beyond the personality of its founder.

Their argument is clear, insisting that sustainability will depend on institutional strength, broader stakeholder ownership, and continued strategic partnerships, especially with media powerhouses like Multimedia.

Encouragingly, traditional authorities are already signalling expansion. The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area has pledged to secure a larger venue for subsequent editions, a move that reflects growing confidence in the carnival’s future.

And if this first edition is any indication, the possibilities are limitless.

A Festival Reimagined, A Nation Inspired

In the end, the Gomoa Easter Carnival was more than music, colour, and celebration. It was a demonstration of what happens when vision meets execution, when local ambition is matched with world-class media amplification.

Multimedia Group did not just cover an event; it created an experience that transcended geography and demographics. It turned spectators into participants, moments into memories, and a fledgling carnival into a national brand.

As the lights dim on this year’s edition, it is crystal clear that Gomoa is no longer just a destination but an eco-tourism destination on the move.

And with Multimedia at the helm of its storytelling, all eyes across the globe will be watching.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.