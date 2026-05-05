Cook With Mum – Celebrity Edition set to take place at La Palm on May 10   

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy Prime TV, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited, is bringing families together in a vibrant celebration of mothers that blends food, music, and heartfelt moments with a special edition of Cook With Mum – Celebrity Edition.
Set for Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, the event promises an unforgettable experience as five celebrities step into the kitchen alongside their mothers. Patrons are expected to be seated by 1 PM.
The unique concept offers audiences a rare glimpse into the personal lives of their favourite stars, as they bond, cook, and share stories in a lively and entertaining atmosphere.
The event goes beyond cooking, as attendees can expect an exciting mix of games, engaging activities, and live band performances from seasoned Ghanaian artistes, creating the perfect setting for families to relax, connect, and celebrate motherhood in style.
Organisers are also inviting the public to be part of the experience by attending with their mothers to create lasting memories. With free admission, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy great entertainment and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.
Cook With Mum – Celebrity Edition highlights the invaluable role mothers play in shaping lives, celebrating the love, sacrifice, and strength behind every home. It’s a tribute to the hands that nurture, guide, and inspire generations.
As anticipation builds, fans are encouraged to join the conversation and share which celebrity they would love to see cooking with their mum.
Cook With Mum – Celebrity Edition is powered by Joy Prime, with sponsorship support from Gino, MaxBuy, GBH Gold Beauty Hair, Baileys, Woodin, City Blood Tonic, and Vitamilk.
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