Prime Insight to spotlight LGBTQI+ Bill debate and Black Stars campaign this Saturday

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Joy Prime's Prime Insight is set to air a crucial edition on Saturday, April 25, 2026, with discussions expected to centre on two of the country’s most talked-about national issues, controversial legislation and football.
The programme, which will be hosted by Blessed Sogah, will run from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Joy Prime, bringing together a panel of political voices and youth representation for what is anticipated to be a lively and thought-provoking conversation.
Focus on Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill
A major segment of the show will examine ongoing stakeholder engagements surrounding the proposed anti-LGBTQI+ legislation, officially known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.
Discussions will explore key amendments being considered and the broader implications for governance, human rights, and social cohesion. The debate remains one of the most polarising in Ghana’s recent political discourse, drawing strong reactions from civil society, religious groups, and international observers.
Black Stars under the spotlight
The programme will also turn attention to the Ghana national football team, as preparations intensify for upcoming international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Key issues expected to be discussed include the appointment of a new head coach, ongoing debates over player nationality and residency, and the expectations of fans following recent performances.
Panel of diverse voices
Saturday’s edition will feature a mix of political and civic perspectives, including:
- James Enu, Member of Parliament and Vice Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee
- Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications, United Party
- Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewaa Siaw, Member of the NPP Communications Team
- Ivan Kyei Innocent, Youth Activist
The diverse panel is expected to provide a broad spectrum of views on the issues, reflecting the national conversation.
The programme will be available on Joy Prime (DStv 281, GOtv 124, and Free-to-Air channel 102) with live engagement on @JoyPrimeTV across social media.
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