Saturday showdown: OSP powers and new health policy to dominate Prime Insight

Prime Insight

A high-stakes policy and legal debate is set to take centre stage this weekend as Prime Insight returns with a packed lineup of influential voices and topical national issues.

The programme, scheduled to air from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, will bring together key political and legal figures to unpack two of the most consequential developments currently shaping public discourse in Ghana.

Leading the discussion will be Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey, a private legal practitioner; Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications for the United Party; Awal Mohammed of the NPP National Communications Team; and Dr Samuel Ayeh, Presidential Aide at the Office of the President.

The panel is expected to delve into the implications of the recent High Court decision stripping the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of certain prosecutorial powers. an issue that has sparked intense legal and political debate.

Analysts anticipate a robust exchange on how the ruling could affect both concluded and ongoing corruption-related cases, as well as the broader fight against graft.

Also on the agenda is Ghana’s proposed new primary healthcare policy, a subject that has generated significant attention amid concerns over cost, ownership, and long-term sustainability.

The discussion is expected to interrogate the policy’s potential impact on access to healthcare, funding mechanisms, and the political dynamics surrounding its implementation.

Hosting the programme will be Blessed Sogah, who is expected to steer what promises to be a lively and insightful conversation.

With a blend of legal expertise, political perspectives, and policy analysis, Saturday’s edition of Prime Insight is shaping up to be a must-watch for viewers seeking clarity on critical national issues.

The programme will be available for the public on Joy Prime (DStv 281, GOtv 124, and Free-to-Air channel 102) with live engagement on @JoyPrimeTV across social media.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.