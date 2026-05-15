This Saturday on Prime Insight: Asante Akyem North MP arrest and free speech debate

Audio By Carbonatix
Viewers can expect another heated and insightful political discussion this Saturday, May 16, as Joy Prime’s flagship current affairs programme, Prime Insight, turns attention to two major national controversies dominating public discourse.
The programme, to be hosted by Kwaku Asante, will air live from 7:00am to 9:00am on Joy Prime.
Among the key issues lined up for discussion is the arrest and detention of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, in the Netherlands over alleged criminal charges linked to international investigations.
Panelists are expected to examine claims of a diplomatic ambush, the possible legal implications of the case, extradition processes, and the growing debate surrounding international cooperation between Ghanaian and foreign security agencies.
The programme will also focus on concerns raised by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what it describes as the criminalisation of free speech, following recent arrests and police actions involving some political communicators and activists.
The discussion is expected to explore the balance between law enforcement, political expression and democratic freedoms in Ghana’s evolving political climate.
Saturday’s panel features a cross-section of political communicators and analysts, including Rashid Tanko-Computer, Awal Mohammed, Solomon Owusu and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent.
The programme will air on Joy Prime (DStv 281, GOtv 124, and Free-to-Air channel 102), with live engagement on @JoyPrimeTV across social media.
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